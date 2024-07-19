Magloire's desperate to make up for lost time after 18 months out

Tyler Magloire in action against Norwich City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It’s an overused cliche in football but Tyler Magloire really will feel like a new signing should he be able to return to somewhere near his physical best after 18 months on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old made his long-awaited comeback in the second half of Saturday’s friendly against Norwich, the first time he has stepped onto a football pitch since rupturing his knee ligaments against Colchester in February 2023.

"There's been a lot that's gone on behind the scenes just to be able to play 45 minutes,” said Magloire. “I've had so much help from all the staff and this feels like a bit of reward at the end of it.

"It's been a really tough time. It’s so up and down, and watching the games becomes really difficult because you are just so desperate to be out there and be part of it with everyone else.

"I spent so much time on my own away from the team so there's a lot of time in your own head, which can be difficult, but all you can do is work hard and keep your eye on the prize of being back out there.”

How Magloire performed on Saturday was irrelevant; just being back playing among his team-mates, even in a friendly, marked a significant milestone.

"I'm feeling good,” he added. “It's just nice to have that first game out of the way.

"The performance wasn't really that important, it was just about getting back out there after a long time and hopefully I'll be ready when the real stuff starts.

"I wouldn't say there were any nerves, it was kind of the opposite. After being out for so long, it almost felt like a free hit because I had an excuse if I didn’t play well!

"But it was about being out on the pitch, playing with freedom, not stressing and enjoying it again.

"The important thing is that I'm fit and feeling good and I'm excited for the season. I want to be involved from the start but there's a lot of work still to do make sure I’m on the pitch for the first game.”

Spending so long out can take its toll but Magloire used the time wisely.

He continued: "I think it's helped me become a more rounded player. A long injury like that is going to change you mentally and physically but hopefully I come out of it a better person.

"I did a lot of work in the off season to make sure I was ready and it’s just been exciting to finally be back involved with the boys again.”