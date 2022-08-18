Magloire working hard with Brady and Calderwood to keep improving after his first Cobblers goal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Magloire has made a good start to the season but, much like his team, he knows he cannot rest on his laurels.

The 23-year-old centre-back scored his first Cobblers goal during Saturday’s win over Hartlepool in a performance that showed both why he has such a high ceiling and why there is still much improvement to come.

Magloire has all the physical attributes required to be an excellent centre-back – few defenders, or even forwards, would beat him in a sprinting race – but the game is played as much in the head as it is on the pitch.

He has started all five games in league and cup so far and whilst there have been a few lapses of concentration, he enjoyed his best game so far in Tuesday’s win at Crawley Town, despite an unfortunate slip in the build up to James Balagizi’s second goal.

So there is much to be encouraged about, and with Colin Calderwood working with him in training and Jon Guthrie playing alongside him on the pitch, he should only get better.

"I was really pleased for Jon to sign a new deal and hopefully we can be alongside each other for the next three years and we can keep building on that partnership and get stronger together,” said Magloire, whose contract also runs until 2025.

"It's the same for everyone. No-one here wants to stand still, we all want to get better and keep improving and this is a great place to do that.

"Col's great to work with. He has a lot of experience and he knows what he's on about. You take on-board everything he says because he will help you improve and get better."

And it’s not only at the back where Magloire needs to contribute.

The goals scored by Cobblers centre-backs last season – 17 in total – were a big reason for their success, so it was important for Magloire to get off the mark early.

"I'm very happy to get my first goal,” he added.

"We were talking last week and I was getting a bit of stick because our centre-backs scored so many goals last season but I didn't get one!

"It was a bit of a scrap but I saw the ball there and just threw myself at it. I really wanted that goal and I'm glad I got it – you take them however they come!

"My only other goal was actually for Hartlepool so it's a bit ironic that I scored by first one for Northampton against them. I enjoyed my time there but I will take a goal whoever it comes against.”

Louis Appéré restored Town’s lead after Josh Umerah levelled for Hartlepool, but the hosts still needed Lee Burge to pull off his weekly exceptional save.

Magloire continued: "It isn't the first time Burgey has come up with a big save for us and it's great because it gives you confidence when you know you have a goalkeeper who can pull off those saves.

"We had Robbo last year and now Burgey is doing a great job. Hopefully we won't give him too much to do but when we need him, we know we can count on him.”

Asked about what it was like to play the stifling conditions at Sixfields, Magloire added: “It’s obviously difficult and I think both teams played a bit slower than normal.

"You have to play the conditions and it was tough for everybody. You can really feel the heat and it can affect you but we got through it.”

