Magloire 'trying not to think about' his future ahead of potential last game for Cobblers

Tyler Magloire

Tyler Magloire says he’s ‘trying not to think about’ his future ahead of playing potentially his last game for the Cobblers this weekend.

The 26-year-old defender, out of contract in the summer, initially joined Northampton on loan in January 2022 before making the move permanent later that year, but his last two seasons at Sixfields have been severely hampered by fitness problems, most notably a serious knee injury sustained in February 2023 which kept him out for more than a year.

He’s made 24 appearances this season but only six starts in the league and faces an uncertain future as one of 16 first-team players who are out of contract at the end of the campaign.

"I don't know what's going to happen and I try not to think about it to be honest,” said Magloire. “If I play at the weekend and if it is my last game for the club, I'll leave everything out there and do everything for the fans who have backed me all the way.

"It's obviously been disappointing to have the injuries over the last two years but the fans have always been behind me and I'm grateful for that. If I do get a chance, I want to give back to them and show the reason why I was brought here in the first place.

"I've had an injury-hit time but I now feel really good. It's a bit disappointing that the season's ending because I want to put a run together, but I'll do my best to stay fit and get that run and show my worth again."