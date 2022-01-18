Magloire spoke to Wharton before agreeing Cobblers loan switch

Scott Wharton spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Sixfields.

New Cobblers loan signing Tyler Magloire spoke with former Sixfields favourite Scott Wharton before heading down south.

Wharton enjoyed a very successful loan stint at Northampton during the club's promotion-winning 2019/20 season.

He was a permanent fixture of Keith Curle's impressive back three and made 43 appearances in all that season, including three in the play-offs and one at Wembley.

Magloire has made the same journey from Ewood Park to Sixfields and wants to make a similar impression.

"I spoke to Scott before I came down," said the 23-year-old.

"After he came to this club on loan, he's really stepped up and come on leaps and bounds and he's now in the first-team for Blackburn.

"I think it was a great loan move for him and it definitely helped him in his career and hopefully it can do the same for me.

"It would be great to have the same end result that Scott got while he was here."

Charlie Goode was another defender to make his name at Sixfields during the same season as Wharton, with one now a Premier League player and the other a regular for a promotion-chasing Championship team.

This season, the progress of young striker Kion Etete has caught the eye of many, so much so parent club Tottenham chose to fast-track his development and send him to a League One club.

"I think the manager's track record speak for itself and he's given me the opportunity to come here and show what I can do," Magloire added.

"Hopefully I can be another one on the massive list of players that the club have improved and developed and moved on.