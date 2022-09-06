Magloire reveals reason for disappearing down the tunnel during Barrow win

Tyler Magloire has revealed the reason for why he suddenly disappeared down the tunnel during Saturday’s win over Barrow – he lost his contact lenses!

The central defender, who was on target with his second of the season, looked in discomfort around the hour-mark and called for the physio. A few moments later he sprinted down the tunnel, much to Jon Brady’s dismay, before swiftly returning.

"I caught an elbow in the box and I lost my contact lenses! I was struggling to see a bit so I had to quickly run into the changing room and get another one,” explained Magloire. "Hopefully that doesn't happen again. It was a quick sprint to get them but it's easy when you know where they are so it was just going in, picking them up and hope no-one realises!”

Magloire heads in his second of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady was not happy to lose a key centre-back for a few moments as his side defended their 3-1 lead, but the Town manager was otherwise pleased with Magloire’s performance, which included a towering header from a set-piece.

Set-pieces were a big factor in Northampton’s success last term but Magloire’s header was their first goal from a corner this season.

"It's an area where we scored a lot of goals last season,” Magloire said. “A lot came from Fraser (Horsfall) who obviously left us but it's still an area we feel we can still score goals."As a team I think we look more capable of scoring in open play this season and that's something we have spoken about, but it's still important to score from set-pieces and all goals count the same no matter how they come.

"It was important to show a reaction after a tough week. I think you could see that everyone was up for it and everybody was fighting for each other and it was a strong team performance.

"I think the gaffer and Col (Calderwood) were a little frustrated that we didn't do it more in the first-half so their message was to come out and play with intent and put the pressure on Barrow.

"They wanted us to show everyone what we can do because when we play like that, we are a very tough team to play against.

"Barrow did start very fast and put us under pressure. I think our early goal settled some nerves and we started to build some momentum from there.