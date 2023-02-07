Defender Tyler Magloire hopes his injury troubles are now fully behind him and he can enjoy a prosperous second half of the season after completing his first 90 minutes in nearly five months on Saturday.

The 24-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury in September and did not return until last month, however his comeback was cut short when forced off with another issue during Town’s victory over Leyton Orient.

Thankfully, that most recent injury was only minor and he returned as a second-half substitute at Barrow last weekend before starting against Walsall on Saturday. He had a bit of cramp towards the end but got through 90 minutes and enjoyed an excellent game in doing so.

Cobblers have now kept a clean sheet in the last four games which Magloire has started.

"On a personal note I'm really pleased to get through 90 minutes,” said the centre-back, who had a running battle with Jamille Matt. “I think that was my first 90 minutes in about five months, which is far too long.

"But I'm just happy to have made it through the whole game. I felt a bit of cramp towards the end but it was nothing too serious and I'll be fine and hopefully I can play a lot more games between now and the end of the season.”

On whether playing in a three-man defence helped him ease back into it, Magloire added: "Possibly, it might have helped a bit, but it's credit to everyone out there that we are able to adapt to a different formation and different positions so well and the standard doesn’t drop.

"It was a good battle against (Jamille) Matt out there. I think he enjoys the physical battle as much as I do and I don't mind a game like that every now and again. I'm happy with how I played.”

It was a real slog at Sixfields on Saturday with little to excite fans for either team as the game predictably ended goalless.

"It's a little bit frustrating not to win but we knew what sort of game we would be getting against them,” Magloire continued. "I thought they were taking their time over everything. They were very slow every time the ball went out of play but if the referee allows that, there's not much we can do.

"But it was always going to be a battle and I thought we dug in deep and we stuck together as a team and if we look at the positive, that's back-to-back clean sheets.