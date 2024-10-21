Tyler Magloire

Jon Brady fears he may have to play midfielders in defence if Cobblers’ injury woes deepen in the next few weeks.

Town play nine games in the space of 28 days and will do so with just five fit senior defenders. Tyler Magloire had to finish Saturday’s game against Leyton Orient at right-back with Mitch Pinnock at left-back after Nesta Guinness-Walker and Akin Odimayo both came off.

"We have a third of the squad out,” said Brady. “Nine injuries and six of those have had operations. You could gasp a little if you looked too far ahead so we just have to take it one game at a game. We currently only have five defenders fit and they won't get any respite.

"But they did brilliantly at the weekend and we need to keep them fit. AK and Nesta are being assessed and we have a plan b and a plan c if they aren't available. We will see on Tuesday.

“We've found a way and we've consistently found a way over the last three and a half years. The group are stepping up and hopefully we can keep everyone else fit over the next few weeks or what you'll be looking at is wide men or central midfielders in defence. Hopefully that doesn't happen.”

Magloire has not started a league game so far this season but he did well off the bench on Saturday.

"Tyler is frustrated at the lack of game-time and rightly so but he's been out for a long time,” Brady added.

"He defended really well against (Daniel) Agyei who has super speed. We've been working on moving his feet and his hips better and he was exceptional in that moment to block off Agyei and let the ball go out for a goal-kick.

"I felt that was quite an important moment and it'll be huge for his confidence. I think he's felt quite hard done by that he hasn't had enough game-time but he'll certainly get game-time over the next couple of months and in that moment I was immensely proud of him.”