Magloire feeling fitter and stronger with each passing game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Magloire says he feels fitter and stronger with each passing game after his best performance for the Cobblers during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

The 23-year-old centre-back has generally made a steady start to the season but there have been some unfortunate moments, giving away a penalty against Colchester – albeit very harshly – and slipping at an inopportune moment during the win over Crawley.

However, with injuries elsewhere in defence, Magloire has been thrown into the deep end having had very little preparation, signing for the club two days before the first game of the season. He’s also been dealing with a back problem.

Tyler Magloire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I do feel better game by game,” said the former Blackburn man. “It was a bit difficult at the start of the season because I was lacking match fitness and I was struggling to get through games in the first couple of weeks.

"I have been struggling with my back for the last week and a half. It's a muscle spasm and it's still a bit sore but I'll be fine. With each game I am feeling stronger and hopefully I will be able to find my best form very soon because I’m loving it here so far.”

The highlight of Magloire’s performance against Doncaster was a stunning late tackle on George Miller which prevented a certain goal.

"It was a good challenge at the end but it's more about the team and we are disappointed with the result,” Magloire added.

"I'm disappointed. We need to start games better and more on the front foot and not let other teams grow into the game, especially at home.

"The fans deserve more from us and we expect more from each other but we have more games coming up so we will put it behind us and move onto the next one.