Tyler Magloire.

Young defender Tyler Magloire is excited to start a new chapter of his career back at Sixfields after making the ‘massive decision’ to end his 14-year affliation with Blackburn Rovers.

The fleet-footed centre-back joined Blackburn’s academy at the age of nine and progressed through the youth ranks before making seven appearances for the first-team, four of which were in the Championship last season.

However, after a short but sweet spell on loan at Sixfields last term, Magloire is back at the Cobblers on a permanent basis, signing a three-year contract on Thursday afternoon.

"It feels good to be back,” said Magloire. “After my loan here last season, it felt like a good place to play football and I’m just happy the deal has finally been done.

"I enjoyed my time at the club last season but obviously I didn’t like the way it ended with the injury so hopefully I can put that right and we can put it right as a team and get promoted this season. That’s definitely our aim. We want to go that extra step and get over the line.”

After 14 years at Ewood Park, it was not a straightforward decision for Magloire to leave on a permanent basis.

"It was a massive decision to make,” he admitted. “I had been at Blackburn since I was nine so it’s all I have ever known and it wasn’t an easy thing just to step away.

"But at some point you need to start thinking about the future and it felt like the right time for me to move on. I will always have love for Blackburn and I will look out for their results but it’s about my career and what I need and it was time to make this move.

"I did have to consider other options but coming back to a team and a manager that I knew and I got on with, it made sense to do that. We have kept a lot of last season’s team together and there’s been some good additions so we look in a good place.