Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has tipped Danny Hylton to be a ‘wonderful player’ for Northampton and says he is ‘the best signing in League Two by a country mile’ after Saturday's reunion at Sixfields.

Jones and Hylton forged a strong and close relationship during their time together at Kenilworth Road with the 33-year-old striker playing a central role in Luton’s back-to-back promotions from League One to the Championship.

After reluctantly leaving the club for Northampton earlier in the summer, Hylton came up against his old team-mates in Saturday’s friendly and had a busy afternoon, missing three chances before being replaced early in the second-half. He and the Luton fans applauded one another after full-time.

"Danny was a big part of what we did but he will be a wonderful player for Northampton,” said Jones. “You could see today that he’s still a class act and he's a menace as a number nine.

"I wouldn’t fancy playing him week in, week out, as we saw in the first-half. He knows the game and the way he goes about his work, he’s fantastic. He was fantastic for me and will be for Northampton.

"It’s a wonderful coup for them. Without any disrespect, there were a lot of big sides in League One who should have taken Danny Hylton. He could be a big part for any team wanting to get promoted from League One.

"But no-one took him so I would say Northampton have got the best signing in League Two by an absolute country mile.”

Mitch Pinnock gave Cobblers a first-half lead on Saturday before Luton turned things around shortly after the break.

"I wouldn’t say they were stronger than us in the first-half,” added Jones. “They had decent shape and tried to catch us on the counter but we kept the ball well and I thought we had an element of control.