Lubala hopes to get Cobblers fans 'off their seats' after deadline day arrival from Blackpool

Getting Cobblers fans 'off their seats' will be a priority for deadline day arrival Bez Lubala.

The 24-year-old is a tricky, versatile attacking player who first rose to people's attentions with a prolific season at Crawley Town two years ago.

He scored 13 goals from out wide that season, one of which came in a devastating individual performance against Keith Curle's Cobblers on Boxing Day of 2019.

Bez Lubala made his debut as a second-half substitute in midweek.

Lubala earned a big move to Blackpool the following summer but things did not quite go to plan, mostly due to off-field reasons.

However, confirmation of his loan move to Sixfields on deadline day represents a chance to kick-start his career.

"I'll always give 100 per cent, that's what you can expect from me," said Lubala, speaking before coming off the bench to make his debut against Barrow in midweek. "I will be leaving it all out there every minute of every game.

"I like taking a risk and I want to get the crowd off their seats and I want to press from the front.

"If it's with goals or assists or just hard work and running back up and down the pitch, I want to contribute to the team.

"The manager feels I will suit the team with my direct play because I want to get forward and make things happen.

"He only sees me as an asset to the team moving forward and I can add to the good work that's already been done by the players here."

Lubala can play on either flank or through the middle, but he does have a preference.

"First and foremost I would like to play on the left," he added. "But I can do a job on the right as well or behind the striker.

"I can also play as a striker but I'm just happy to play wherever the team needs me - I'll always work hard for the team.

"Playing week in, week out is what it's all about and training Monday to Friday and looking forward to the game because the game is our reward and it's when we get to show what have been working on.

"It's going to be amazing to get back into that kind of rhythm and I'm just looking forward to it."

Lubala has not played in nearly a year due to a court case but he was cleared of all charges last week and is now fully focused on his football.

"I'm delighted it's all behind me," he added. "Now it's time to get back to football and do what I love.

"It's obviously been a difficult time for me and my family and the people around me but I'm just happy that it's all over.