Tyler Lyttle, a new signing from Pitching In Southern League Premier Central side Stourbridge, smashed the Saints’ goal into the roof of the net despite a touch from the home goalkeeper on the half-hour mark.

But their recently-relegated uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South opponents equalised almost immediately through prolific striker Leon Lobjoit and turned the scoreline around with a header from a corner within a minute of the second-half restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowan was appointed two days after Brackley’s Vanarama National League North play-off final defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in May.

Brackley Town manager Gavin Cowan. Picture by Glenn Alcock

And the new boss was satisfied with what the Saints gained from their first pre-season friendly.

“I don’t enjoy pre-season games because there’s the threat of players getting injured and the desire levels aren’t always where they should be,” he said.

“If I could have asked for two things today, it would have been that all the lads played 45 minutes and that they all came away healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would have liked to have won the game because we’re competitive people, but ultimately we got what we needed out of the day.

“There are a lot of positives to take based on what we’ve been working on.

“Hopefully we’ll start to see some continuity in terms of team selection in the coming weeks.

“We fielded two XIs, including some trialists and youth team players, and everyone has to earn the right to be in the squad on the opening day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve said to the players on many occasions that it’s not my job to pick them, it’s their job to make sure that I pick them.”

Brackley travel to Pitching In Southern League Premier Central outfit Redditch United in their second pre-season outing this evening (Monday).

And Cowan trusts that his players will be ready for their next match despite the quick turnaround.

“The lads all know how important it is to recover correctly,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had 30 minutes and two lots of 45 minutes behind closed doors, but nothing can replicate a full 90 minutes, especially when you’re competing against a team of players who want to prove that they can play at our level.