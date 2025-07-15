'Lots and lots' for Kevin Nolan to dissect after defeat in Millwall friendly

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says there is ‘lots and lots to look at’ after Cobblers were beaten 3-0 by Millwall on a scorching evening in the Spanish sun.

Mihailo Ivanovic, Luke Cundle and Josh Coburn scored Millwall’s goals in Tuesday’s friendly at the the Pinatar Arena in Murcia as Town’s players toiled in the heat after a couple of demanding days on the training pitch.

"It’s all about the minutes that the lads are playing and we’re starting to ramp it up now we’re out here,” said Nolan. “I think that showed in the start we made because it was a very sluggish start and I’ve told the lads that they have to find a way in those moments.

"I’m pleased with bits of it but there is lots and lots to look at and lots and lots that we can now look back on using the video and lots we can help the lads with move forward. You can give them a structure and an idea of how we’re going to play but, for these four games, it’s about getting your minutes in and I want them to play at a high tempo and to run hard and all of those things.

"We obviously have lots of new lads who have joined us this summer so there’s still plenty to learn.”