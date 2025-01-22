Longest-serving League One manager loses his job after poor first half of season

Ian Evatt

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt – the longest-serving manager in League One – has lost his job after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evatt had been in charge for five years and led Bolton to promotion from League Two before reaching the League One play-offs on two occasions, including last season when they were beaten by Oxford United in the final.

But it has been a poor campaign so far for Wanderers, who were expected to contend for automatic promotion but find themselves ninth in League One with anger towards Evatt among fans growing by the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing his job, Evatt said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time here at Bolton Wanderers Football Club. Working with Sharon and Nick (Luckock) has been a pleasure, and I’ve been superbly backed along the way by my team of staff and the players.

“There comes a point in football when a change needs to happen and the last thing I want is to damage what we have all built together. I believe the club is still well placed to achieve its goals this season, and I want to give the Board and players the best chance of doing that.

“I am very grateful for everybody’s support and to be the manager of this wonderful football club has been the greatest honour of my career. To our fans, thank you for the support you have shown me and my staff. Together we have created some very special memories and I will always be a fan of this amazing football club.”

Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan added: “Ian arrived at a challenging time for Bolton Wanderers Football Club and his dedication to rebuilding both on and off the pitch has been commendable. He instilled a renewed sense of professionalism and purpose, and we are grateful for his significant contributions during his four and a half years at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been a pleasure to work with and I personally thank him for his hard work and passion for this club. He has created a tremendous legacy and will always be remembered for the successes he has brought. We wish him nothing but success in the future.

“The Board are committed to finding the right candidate to lead Bolton Wanderers forward.”

An announcement regarding the interim management will be made in due course.