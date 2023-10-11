Long-time Cobblers supporter named new associate director of club
Cobblers have announced that Mark Lawrence of LCS (Lawrence Cleaning Services) has become an associate director of the club.
Mr Lawrence joins Graham Carr, Barry Stonhill, Barry Hancock, David Jackson, Martin Church and Kevin Dove in becoming an associate director.
"Mark is a long term supporter and friend of the club and we are delighted to welcome him to his new role as an associate director," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.
"We have a very strong local business and football background feel among our associate directors, and Mark is a very welcome addition to that group.
"Mark’s business, LCS have been fantastic partners of the club over the last few years through their stand and shorts sponsorship, supporting both the men's and women's first team and we are very grateful to Mark and his staff for that."
Mark Lawrence added: "I have been a Cobblers fan for around 30 years now and through LCS we have been partners for the last few seasons.
"I am really impressed with the work the club does, both on the playing side and in the community and becoming an associate director seemed the natural thing to do to extend my support even further.
"With the work that is already being done and the progress the club is making both on and off the field, these are exciting times to be a Cobblers fan and I am happy to help the club in any way I can by becoming an associate director."