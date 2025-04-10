Long-term absentee on the way back for Cobblers ahead of Reading visit

Patrick Brough broke his leg against Huddersfield

Patrick Brough has returned to training seven months after breaking his leg against Huddersfield.

The 29-year-old played on despite suffering the injury against Huddersfield in September but he’s not featured in any competitive game since. He was back in training this week though as manager Kevin Nolan provided a positive squad update ahead of Saturday’s home game against Reading.

"The squad’s looking good,” said Nolan. “We’ve had another good day of training. More players are coming back and Broughy has trained with us for the first time in a long time. He joined in today (Thursday). It’s really nice to see him back.

"The lads were having a laugh and a joke with him and we’re in good shape at the minute. We’ll see how the next 48 hours goes because you never know but we’re looking forward to the weekend.”