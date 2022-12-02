Long overdue return to Sixfields provides Brady and Cobblers with added motivation for Tranmere Rovers test

Jon Brady

A long overdue return to Sixfields will provide the Cobblers with added motivation to put on a show for their fans against Tranmere Rovers this weekend, according to manager Jon Brady.

Due to the nature of the schedule this season, Town did not play at home once in the whole of November. And whilst they have picked up a couple of excellent wins on the road recently, Brady’s side might feel they have some making up to do in front of their home supporters after labouring to draws against Sutton United and Newport County in their last two outings.

Brady said: "It feels like a long time since we last played at home – I think it's five weeks – so we want to show our fans what we are capable of and we want to show them fast and aggressive play. We have produced that in the last couple of away games and if we can do it again back at home, that would be great.

"We know it's going to be a tough game because Tranmere are very organised but if we can implement our style of play and our energy and tempo, we can show our supporters how good we can be.”

Visitors Tranmere have slipped out of play-off contention and drifted towards mid-table in League Two after going eight games without a win in all competitions.

Brady added: "I think, at the start of the season, Tranmere were one of those sides that you would have predicted to be there or thereabouts for promotion and I wouldn't change my opinion on that because they are a good side.

