Local boy Roberts returns to non-league club after leaving Cobblers

Morgan Roberts.

Morgan Roberts has returned to Southern League outfit Banbury United on a permanent basis after being released by the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 20-year-old winger joined Northampton's academy aged 10 and worked his way through the ranks to make 18 senior appearances for his hometown club, but he was not offered a new contract by Jon Brady.

He did receive an invitation to train with Town in pre-season but on Saturday his return to the Puritans was confirmed.

In 2019, Roberts spent a month on loan with AFC Rushden & Diamonds before switching to Banbury the following month. During that loan stint, he made 11 appearances and scored four goals.

Roberts is the younger brother of defender Connor who has been playing for Banbury since August 2019.

Banbury boss Andy Whing said: ‘This is a great signing for us and I’m sure the fans will be delighted to see Morgan back after he impressed on a loan spell a couple of seasons ago. Our attacking options look really promising now and Morgan adds great quality to that’