Loan signings could be made permanent if things fall into place

The possibility of turning loan signings into permanent additions at the end of the season was something Jon Brady considered when strengthening his squad in January.

Cobblers brought in six players last month, five of which were on loan, with striker Louis Appere the only permanent addition.

Chanka Zimba joined on loan from Cardiff City during the early stages of the transfer window, followed by Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire and Peterborough attacker Idris Kanu.

Bez Lubala.

Leicester striker Josh Eppiah also came in for the rest of the season and on deadline day Bez Lubala joined from Blackpool.

Cobblers could look at potentially bringing in some of those players on a permanent basis in the summer, depending on various factors. Much will depend on the views of the players' parent clubs as well as whether or not Town win promotion this season.

"It is something we looked at in January but it depends on parents clubs and a lot of things," confirmed Town boss Jon Brady.

"I'm not suggesting for one minute that it will happen, but if they weren't taken on and they did well here, it is a possibility.