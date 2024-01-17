Loan signing Louie Moulden ready to fight for first team place at Cobblers

Goalkeeper Louie Moulden says he hasn't signed for the Cobblers just 'to make the numbers up' - and is setting his sights on winning a place in the first team at Sixfields.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper has joined Town on loan until the end of the season, but he says he hasn't made the move to sit on the bench and act as back-up to Lee Burge.

He wants to play.

The 22-year-old has spent the first half of the season at National League side Rochdale, making 28 appearances and becoming a firm fans' favourite at Spotland, and now he is setting his sights on a Football League debut for the Cobblers.

"I am certainly not coming here just to make the numbers up, and it is going to be a challenge that I will throw myself into," said Moulden, who came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and then Manchester City before joining Wolves in 2021.

"I have already told the manager I will give him everything while I am here, as I do with all the loan clubs."

And asked about how he sees the goalkeeping pecking order at Sixfields, Moulden added: "The manager said to come in and fight, and let's see how it goes.

"Without going into whatever has happened previously, it is a fresh start and I am confident with the way the manager has pitched it to me, it is time to trust him and to go and fight."

Moulden had initially signed a season-long loan at Rochdale, but was recalled by Wolves so that he could make the switch to Cobblers, so how did the move come about?

"The idea was pitched to me in the last week or so, and it seemed like a really good opportunity for myself," said Moulden.

"I know both clubs were keen for it, so it seemed a good, positive next step for myself.

"There's an emotional connection with the club you are at, and you want to do right by the manager, the fans and your team-mates, so it wasn't easiest decision to make.

"But it is a decision that I hope people can see the logic in, and I certainly felt it was an opportunity that would be really tough to turn down. I hope people can understand the decision."

Before making the move to Sixfields, Moulden had a chat with somebody who knows the Cobblers well.

Fellow keeper Tom King spent the second half of last season with Town before joining Wolves in the summer, and Moulden said he had discussed the move with his Molineux club-mate.

"I have been at Wolves this week, so I did manage to pick Tom's brains and ask him a few questions," revealed Moulden.

"He said that I would enjoy it here, and he said it is a great club and a great set of lads, and it is really important when you go into clubs that you try and get that inside information, and inside feel.