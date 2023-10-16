Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers had three young players in action for their loan clubs over the weekend.

Josh Tomlinson and Peter Abimbola both made their league debuts for St. Ives Town having featured in last week’s Isuzu FA Trophy win. Defender Tomlinson played the full 90 minutes whilst midfielder Abimbola was substituted late on. The Saints conceded in stoppage-time to lose 1-0 at home to Bromsgrove Sporting in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central.

Meanwhile, James Dadge recently joined Harborough Town on loan and he kept his second clean sheet in a row in a 1-0 home win over Lye Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

