By James Heneghan
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Cobblers had three young players in action for their loan clubs over the weekend.

Josh Tomlinson and Peter Abimbola both made their league debuts for St. Ives Town having featured in last week’s Isuzu FA Trophy win. Defender Tomlinson played the full 90 minutes whilst midfielder Abimbola was substituted late on. The Saints conceded in stoppage-time to lose 1-0 at home to Bromsgrove Sporting in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central.

Meanwhile, James Dadge recently joined Harborough Town on loan and he kept his second clean sheet in a row in a 1-0 home win over Lye Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The goalkeeper made two good saves to maintain his side’s advantage going into the final stages before stopping both a close-range header and the rebound to secure all three points in stoppage-time.

