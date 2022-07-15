Lintott wants to go on the attack at Cobblers

Attack will be the best form of defence for Cobblers new boy Harvey Lintott as he looks to seize his opportunity to make an instant impression.

The 19-year-old performed well enough on trial to be offered a permanent contract and become one of eight new faces at Sixfields.

And he’s likely to get an immediate chance to stake a claim for his place in Town’s starting XI with last season’s first-choice right-back Aaron McGowan sidelined until September at the earliest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Lintott

Manager Jon Brady could be tempted to go with three in defence this season which would present an opportunity for Lintott to impress in his favoured wing-back position.

"I'm predominantly a right-back, however if it's my choice, I do prefer to play a more attacking role such as at wing-back because my strengths are getting forward,” said the teenager following his arrival on Monday.

"I can defend as well but I'm quick and strong and I want to push forward, get at players and get into the final third.

"But I'm happy to play anywhere. I can play at right-sided centre-back and also on the right side of a four four.

"There were even times last season when I played further up as a winger so I'm quite versatile, but I am mainly a full-back or wing-back.”

Like many of those before him, Lintott was quick to reference Cobblers’ track record of developing and improving young players, particularly defenders, as a reason for joining the club.

He played 11 times for Gillingham last season but was released by manager Neil Harris following their relegation to League Two.

"I feel I have a chance to develop as a player at this club with people like Colin (Calderwood) and the gaffer,” Lintott added. “I know they want to help and improve young players and they are known for that, especially defenders.

"That persuaded me to join the club and these past couple of weeks, being with the boys and getting to know the vibe around the club, it's all been positive and it feels like a really good place to kick-on and push forward in my career.

"I've not heard a bad word about the club which shows that it has a good reputation and was another reason for me to come here.