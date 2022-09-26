Lintott 'absolutely buzzing' to score the winner with his first professional goal against Stockport

Cobblers youngster Harvey Lintott said it was an 'amazing’ feeling to score his first professional goal during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Stockport County.

The 19-year-old defender picked the perfect moment to open his senior account when heading home Mitch Pinnock’s second-half corner to complete the turnaround and put Town on course for a fourth consecutive win.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to help the team get the win,” said Lintott. “That's always the most important thing. It was just amazing to score my first professional goal, what a way to get it. It was a great deliver by Mitch and I just had to put my head on it and luckily it went in!

"It's never happened before so I didn't have a celebration planned but when you see the ball go in, it's just a great feeling and you're not quite sure what to do with yourself, but I enjoyed it! It feels great to get my goal but it feels even better to win the game.”

Lintott’s goal capped a remarkable turnaround as Cobblers recovered from a dismal first-half performance to dominate the second and move behind only Leyton Orient in the table.

"Obviously the team changed at half-time,” Lintott added. “We weren’t at it in the first-half but we came out fighting in the second-half and worked really hard as a team.

"Luckily - well, not luckily because we worked hard for it - we came away with the three points. We coped well with their threat at the end. The boys dug in well and limited their chances and did what we needed to do.

Harvey Lintott

"There's great fight within the group and I think it shows in games like that because we weren't doing so well and fell behind but that fight shines through and we fought back to get a result."

Injuries have given Lintott more game-time than me might have expected so far this season but he’s not looked out of place.

He continued: "It's been so easy just to come in and settle in with the group. The boys are great and we've had a strong start to the season so it's all been good so far.