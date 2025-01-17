Lincoln City sign new player ahead of League One clash against Cobblers

Sam Clucas

Lincoln City have signed experienced midfielder Sam Clucas ahead of Saturday’s League One game against Northampton at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old has more than 500 matches under his belt, with more than £23million spent on transfer fees to secure his services, across an illustrious career, including two spells in the Premier League with Hull City and Swansea, after previously being in Lincoln’s academy.

The Lincoln-born player has returned to the LNER Stadium until the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, with a club option to extend the contract for a further 12 months. He will be eligible for tomorrow’s game against the Cobblers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Michael Skubala said: “This is a different type of signing for the club but a clever one in that Sam is ‘coming home’ towards the end of a fantastic career, wanting to contribute on and off the pitch. He will add knowledge, experience and leadership to the group as well as his undoubted quality.

"Once we can get him up to speed, we also know that Sam can provide us with cover and competition in a vital area of the pitch. He will also help our younger players with the standards that he will set on the training pitch every day.”

Director of football Jez George added: “Sam needs no introduction to our supporters and we are pleased there is an opportunity for him to end his career where it all started for him, at his first club in his home city.

"This is a unique situation but isn’t based on sentiment. Sam played more than 30 times in the championship last season and has come here to contribute. While no-one knows exactly what that will look like, we believe Sam can do that on and off the pitch, potentially even beyond playing. We have been in dialogue with Sam for several months, and, now that he has some games under his belt, this felt the right time for both parties.”