Lincoln City make new signing ahead of Sixfields trip

Lincoln City could have a new name in their squad for tonight’s game at Sixfields after completing the signing of forward Frankie Okoronkwo on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton.

The 20-year-old, who can play across the frontline and featured 22 times for Salford City on loan in League Two last season, said: “There’s a lot of little nuances in men’s football that you don’t get in academy football. I got a taste in League Two last season – now it’s time to take a step up and see what I can do in League One.

“Once I knew Lincoln City were interested it was a no brainer to come. There’s a rich history of top players coming here on loan and getting minutes, and hopefully I can do the same. I watched Saturday’s win at the LNER Stadium and can already see how I can fit into the team. The supporters were immense and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Head coach Michael Skubala added: “Frankie is a young player with a really interesting package of attributes and a skill set that we believe can enable him to contribute for us across all of the forward positions. This is particularly important with Jack Moylan’s injury.

“He will have benefited massively from his first loan and is well equipped to make an impact in our team immediately as well as providing us with more attacking options through his versatility, physical and technical qualities.”

On Tuesday’s game, Skubala said: “They are a tough team to break down. I watched the Stevenage game and I thought they played well and they were very good against Southampton. They’ve got experience and they have brought in a very good loanee up top who’s slowly bedding in. They have their weaknesses as well, like any team, but we have to be on it.”