Leyton Orient 2 Northampton Town 4: James Heneghan's player ratings

A thrilling 20-minute spell of attacking football saw Cobblers blow away their hosts and race into a 3-0 lead. Mitch Pinnock and Jon Guthrie each netted their eighth goals of the season before Josh Eppiah opened his account for the club with two fine finishes, making it 4-1 at the break. Here are our player ratings from a memorable afternoon in the capital...
1. Liam Roberts
His fine stop from Drinan's early header should not be overlooked as it came at 0-0 and shortly before Cobblers ran riot. Also denied Smith in the second-half and whilst there was no clean sheet, he was able to celebrate in his customary manner come the full-time whistle... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Cobblers still had plenty of defending to do despite their attacking exploits and he was one of a few to produce superb blocks that kept out goalbound shots. Looked like he was clipped in the build-up to Orient's second goal... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Fraser Horsfall
Looked edgy and shaky in the opening 10 minutes and was lucky to get away with a couple of lapses, although on the second occasion he redeemed himself with a fantastic defensive block. Got a crucial touch on a late cross which prevented Smith from scoring and setting up a nervous finish... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Made crucial contributions at both ends of the pitch. Reacted quickly to poke in his eighth of the season - bringing him level with Horsfall - to double the lead, and then cleared off the line from Smyth as Orient fought back in the second-half... 9
Photo: Pete Norton