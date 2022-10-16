Town started on the front foot at Brisbane Road but Orient grew into the contest and dominated once Ben Fox controversially saw red early in the second-half. The visitors defended superbly though to keep a clean sheet and avoid a third successive defeat. Here are our player ratings from a battling Cobblers performance in the capital….
1. Lee Burge
His clean sheet was reward for a faultless afternoon between the sticks, although Orient did not exactly pepper his goal, even with the numerical advantage. Made three good stops from long-range shots and that's all the hosts could muster in terms of attempts on target. He's a calm presence behind the defence... 7.5
2. Harvey Lintott
Continues to go about his business in an understated but efficient manner. Positioning was excellent and allowed very few dangerous attacks to develop down Orient's left... 7.5
3. Sam Sherring
Stepped up to the task with his best display for the club. Unruffled and unflappable even when Orient piled on the pressure in the second-half. Looks at home next to the skipper... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
Dominant and commanding at the heart of Town's defence, and came into his own when the pressure was on, heading and clearing everything away, and crucially avoided a fifth yellow card of the season... 8
