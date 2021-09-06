Lewis 'wondering how he didn't score' against Scunthorpe

Paul Lewis.

Midfielder Paul Lewis is still wondering how he failed to score during Saturday's victory over Scunthorpe United.

The 26-year-old missed four chances in total, including one header off the woodwork and another cleared off the line, whilst he spooned his clearest sight of goal over the crossbar.

It was nonetheless encouraging to see the midfielder find himself in those positions, and with Danny Rose and Sam Hoskins on target later in the second-half, his misses did not come back to bite him or the team.

"I'm still wondering myself how I didn't score! I should have had one today but I'm happy to be getting in there and to be getting on the end of the chances," said Lewis.

"Obviously I've been sat deep in a midfield two for the last few weeks but I was allowed to get forward today and that's what I enjoy doing.

"It's something I will work in when I get back into training on Monday but as long as we are creating chances, then that's the most important thing.

"But ultimately it's not about individuals, it's about getting three points and we got them today and to be honest when we came out for the second-half I thought there was only one team who looked like scoring.

"We kept piling the pressure on so I was always confident we would get the goal and I'm really pleased for Danny. I thought he was different gravy today, he led the line exceptionally and his goal was just reward."

Cobblers have now won three, drawn one and lost one five games into the season.

"The three points were big for us, especially at home, and that point at Crawley now doesn't look too bad," Lewis added.