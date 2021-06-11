Lewis was close to staying at Tranmere before making Cobblers switch

Paul Lewis.

Paul Lewis was close to signing a new contract at previous club Tranmere Rovers before hearing of Cobblers' interest in him.

The 26-year-old was confirmed as Town's third summer signing on Thursday when he penned a two-year deal, following in the footsteps of Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock.

Lewis, who was local to the area, played 53 times for Tranmere last season and at one point thought he would be staying at Prenton Park for another season.

"I really enjoyed my time at Tranmere and a few weeks ago I thought I would probably re-sign for them," Lewis revealed. "But then this came about and I spoke to the gaffer and I also messaged a few different managers and different clubs.

"But I just felt this would be the right place to continue my career.

"Obviously to get to the semi-finals of the play-offs last season and lose was disappointing and it took me a few days to get over, but that's gone now and I've got to focus on the season coming up with Northampton."

Lewis will be seen as a direct replacement for Ryan Watson, who is set to leave the Cobblers after talks broke down over a new contract.

"I'm a midfield player who likes to get forward and I'll work hard and will get from box to box," he added.