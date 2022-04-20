Lewis ruled out for the season with broken foot

Paul Lewis.

Cobblers midfielder Paul Lewis will miss the rest of the season after breaking a bone in his foot, manager Jon Brady has confirmed.

The 27-year-old, who has started 37 league games this season, scoring six goals, sustained the injury in the tackle which culminated in his red card against Mansfield Town at the start of the month.

Lewis earned two yellow cards in the space of 30 seconds at Field Mill after challenging George Lapslie and then pushing the Stags midfielder to the floor.

"Pablo is definitely out for the season unfortunately,” confirmed Brady. “He's broken his fifth metatarsal."

Brady also revealed that the recent absence of Bez Lubala is not injury-related. He did not feature in the squad against Harrogate and Oldham.