Lewis 'excited' by Brady's plans for Cobblers
Sixfields 'a great place to play football' for Town's new signing
Cobblers' most recent recruit, Paul Lewis says he is 'excited' by Jon Brady's plans for the club moving forward.
The 26-year-old central midfielder left Tranmere Rovers to move down south this week, agreeing a two-year contract with the Cobblers.
"I came down to the club last week to meet the manager and I also know Marc Richards from playing with him at Cambridge so I had a good chat with both of them," said Lewis.
"They spoke to be about their plans for the club and what they want to do and as soon as I heard that, I was excited and couldn't wait to get down here and get signed.
"It's mainly about the style of play he wants to bring in and also the players he wants to sign for the club and the lads who are already here.
"I know Rico really well and I know what type of person he is and getting to know the manager as well, that's one of the reasons why I decided to come here."
Now he's signed on the dotted line, Lewis is looking forward to what he hopes will be a successful campaign.
"I think the aim needs to be to push forward and be up there because we want to be back in League One and then stay there," he added. "But we need to take it day-by-day, work hard and see if we can be successful.
"I've played at the ground a few times in the past and as soon as I came down, it felt like a great place to play football and it was good to have a chat with the manager about his plans and where he sees me fitting into those plans and what he wants going forward."