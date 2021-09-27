Lewis 'buzzing' to open Cobblers account in front of 'unbelievable' away fans

Paul Lewis celebrates with team-mates and supporters. Picture: Pete Norton.

Paul Lewis felt a mixture of relief and delight after grabbing his first Cobblers goal at Salford City on Saturday.

The midfielder headed home just yards in front of Town's away supporters 16 minutes into the League Two encounter at Moor Lane.

"It felt like the ball was in the air for an age but it was a great flick by Rosey and I just tried to get it back across the goal and into the corner," said Lewis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was buzzing to get my first goal. I missed a few chances in the Scunthorpe game and it felt like an age since I last scored so to get off the mark feels really good, especially in front of the fans - they were unbelievable again."

With Jon Brady changing shape and playing three men in midfield against Salford, Lewis had more licence to venture forward and get into the penalty box.

"I like to get forward but to be honest I don't really care where I play," he added. "You're on the pitch as part of a team and it's all about the team.

"It's a great squad and there's a great togetherness between all the players. We're all fighting for the same cause and that should stand us in good stead for the rest of the season."

Despite Mitch Pinnock adding to Lewis' early goal, Cobblers had to make do with just a point on Saturday after Ash Eastham struck in stoppage-time.

"It's obviously disappointing to concede so late but any point on the road is a good one and now we move onto the next game and look to take three points at home," Lewis continued.

"Salford is a tough place to go and they have some good players so I think we see it as a good point.

"We started the game very well and got the early goal but they got a foothold and we dropped a bit deep and allowed them to get back into the game.