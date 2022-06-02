Lewis and Mellon react to midfielder's switch to Tranmere Rovers

Paul Lewis

Midfielder Paul Lewis described himself as ‘made up’ to have completed a return to Tranmere Rovers.

The 27-year-old only left Prenton Park for Sixfields last summer but is set to team up with manager Micky Mellon again having been allowed to leave Cobblers for family reasons.

“I’m made up,” said Lewis. “I can’t wait to get back out there and get going again.

“I believe that Tranmere are always going to be at the top end of the table so that was a big factor in me coming back. I really enjoyed it last time I was here.

“I want to get promotion and go one step further than last time I was here. To do that with fans back inside stadiums would be great. I remember when we played Morecambe in the play-offs, there was only a few thousand here but it felt a lot more so I’m excited to play in front of the fans”

Mellon added: “We’re really happy to bring Paul back to the Club. We know his qualities and what he can bring to the team.

“He’s a player who can do both sides of the game with his work rate as well as his goal contributions from midfield.