'Let's go!' - Cowan expects big Brackley reaction in FA Cup clash with Woking

Gavin Cowan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan insists the tide will start to turn for the better for Brackley Town after they endured 'a tough week'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Saints boss can't wait to see what kind of reaction his players produce in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round game at Woking on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Brackley had their chances but were eventually beaten 2-0 at FC Halifax Town in the National League last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a third successive loss for the Saints, who have not scored a goal during that spell.

But Cowan said: "I'm quite looking forward to getting up in the morning, having that horrible feeling and seeing what my reaction is going to be like and what the reaction of my players is going to be like and seeing what the reaction of everyone at the football is going to be like.

"We will come through it.

"It was a bad week among quite a lot of other months that have been really positive.

"It will turn for us and we've got to earn that, keep believing, keep trusting in our own process, which has served us so well up to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm obviously hurting because it's difficult when you put your heart and soul into something, but I'm excited to see what we're going to be like this week.

"Let's go!"

On the performance at FC Halifax Town last weekend, Cowan said: "Credit to the lads because their attitude and application was excellent.

"We were very comfortable at half-time, we felt as though our game strategy was where it needed to be. I asked them to be really brave when the ball turned over and we had possession and we were very much that.

"It's about moments and we had two great opportunities in the first half to go 1-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't so we lacked a bit of conviction there and we didn't make it easy for ourselves by conceding a goal 30 seconds into the second half, which is never going to help your cause.

"We tried to mix it up a bit, commit a few more numbers forward and we just went for it.

"We wanted to give the players the best chance to go and get a goal so we let the shackles off somewhat.

"I thought the players were really brave, moved the ball really well and were really good value for something out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I honestly thought going up a level, referees and officials would be better, but it's not the case again.

"I certainly don't like to blame the officials and credit to Halifax because they're on a great run and have won five in a row.

"It's been a tough week and I thought the players really reacted well and produced a performance befitting of the football club.

"There was good application but it was just about moments and if we score in the first half, we more than likely go on and win the game.

"I'm disappointed, to say the least."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowan has been stung by some of the criticism that has come from the trio of recent defeats.

He said: "I've seen some comments that get sent to me - I don't look on social media if anyone's going on there trying to send me messages - and we need to get some perspective because we've had a lot of success at this football club in my time here.

"We were very successful in this league only a week ago and it's still the same players and management - we've just had a tough week.

"I said to the players that I relish moments like this, I'm like 'bring it on' and let's see what the reaction is like for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be interesting to see what the reaction is like from the fans now and it will be good for the people around the club to see how people react.

"It's all good when everything's going well and everyone's your mate, but when we've had a tough week, it will be interesting to see who reacts, who wants to come out fighting and who sticks together and who's going to be whinging and moaning and doing all the same old stuff that's boring.

"We can't get too emotional with results because it's about the attitude and application.

"I've been critical of the players in the previous two games, but this time I thought they were really worthy of something out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been in it 28 years and these moments come around and they'll start going for you but you've got to earn it.

"We've got to be brave and we've got to work harder than we've ever worked.

"It's still very, very early in the season and the Woking game becomes a very important game for us now."

Woking are currently two places and three points below Brackley in the National League standings.

And Cowan said: "It will be another tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not sure we could have had an easy game in the FA Cup at this stage.

"We're looking forward to it and we want to make sure we put our best foot forward.

"When we stick to our process, the decision-making is right and we get a bit go our way, which we have to earn, we'll be okay."