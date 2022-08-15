Leonard wants to be the man that makes Cobblers tick after Brighton loanee gets fans purring with impressive showing against Hartlepool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Leonard.

Brighton loanee Marc Leonard is determined to kick-on and win himself a regular spot in Jon Brady’s midfield after he had Cobblers supporters purring with his second-half performance against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The 20-year-old showed glimpses of his ability during the cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last Tuesday but he made the home faithful at Sixfields really sit up and take notice when he replaced Jack Sowerby at half-time of Saturday’s League Two fixture.

He had 39 touches – nearly three times as many as Sowerby – and completed 86 per cent of his passes, creating two good chances in the process, as Cobblers took control of the game and carved out a number of opportunities, eventually prevailing thanks to Louis Appéré’s winner.

Leonard always made himself available receive possession and pass it on and that, he says, is very much how he likes to play. It’s also how manager Jon Brady wants him to operate.

"Yes, 100 per cent, I like to have the ball,” said the 20-year-old. “Sometimes maybe a bit too much!

"But that's what I want. I want to be on the ball, I want to be creating things and bringing my team-mates into the game and I thought it worked really well on Saturday in terms of keeping the ball and that gave us a real hold on the game.

"That's what the manager wants from me as well. He has been brilliant since I came into the club. The coaching staff said to me that they had seen how I had played before and they didn't want to change anything.

"They just want me to go out there and play the way they know I can play and that's been a real help for me."

Leonard is yet to start in the league but he hopes to change that at Crawley Town on Tuesday.

"I hope to start more games,” he added. “There are a lot of good players in this squad, especially in midfield, and everyone can handle the ball.

"Some have got experience on their side, some have technical ability but everyone has something different they can offer and it's a real battle to get into the team.

"But that's what I have come here for - to battle and to show my quality and show that I'm capable of playing in this league.”

Thankfully, the conditions will be a little cooler in West Sussex tomorrow, at least compared to the stifling heat on Saturday.

"It was obviously a hot day so we knew everybody would be needed at some point," continued Leonard. "The conditions played a huge part but it's a squad game.

"Even playing 45 minutes, it was extreme but it was the same for both teams and I'm glad everyone got through it safely. The water breaks helped and there was hydration stuff at the side of the pitch which really kicked in.

"But that was definitely the hottest I have played in, especially coming from Scotland! There was no breezing or anything so it was really tough but I still really enjoyed myself and it was good to get on and help the team win.

"I thought we got a real grip of the game in the second-half. We know we can still improve and we are looking to get better all the time but it was a nice start for me and important to get the win."

Asked what the message was to him at half-time, Leonard added: "The gaffer said to bring a bit of energy and help us to try and control the game more and use the ball well and that seemed to work.