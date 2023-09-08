Watch more videos on Shots!

Marc Leonard has no regrets over making the move back to Cobblers following his impressive start to the new League One season after he turned down other interest to return to Sixfields.

The highly talented 21-year-old midfielder caught the eye of clubs in both League One and the Championship during an impressive first season on loan at Northampton.

His services were in demand during the summer but Cobblers managed to tempt him back and he immediately looks at home again, starting all eight games so far this season.

Marc Leonard

"I had a fantastic time at the club last season and I really enjoyed myself,” Leonard told the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton. “It was really good on a personal level because I played a lot of minutes and I was part of a promotion and as a team we performed really well.

"I formed close relationships with people here like the manager. I spoke to other managers and people at other clubs in the summer but I just got the right feeling about coming back. It felt right.

"As the summer goes on, you're waiting to see where you're going but in my heart and in my head I always hoped that this move would come off and it was perfect for what I wanted.

"The most important thing for me is playing games and Brighton gave me the security to go and enjoy myself and see how I find it at this level.

"I'm so grateful for how everything has gone so far. I learned so much from last season and I felt I became a better player and that's the most important thing about going out on loan.

"When I spoke to the manager and Colin (Calderwood) about coming back, there was a real emphasis on how we were going to play and how they were going to develop me. The style of play they wanted to play was another huge reason for coming back.

"The reaction of the fans was really nice too and it confirmed to me that I had made the right decision to come back here.”

Leonard’s been central to some free-flowing, possession-heavy performances from Northampton so far this season, a contrast to how they played in League Two.

"As a team I think we've really progressed from last season,” Leonard added. “I'm not sure many people would have expected us to take to League One so comfortably but we're feeling good and the vibe in the camp is really good and we can see that from the way we're playing.

"There's a bit more freedom and you get a bit more time on the ball and you're able to use the goalkeeper and the centre-halves a lot more and I think that's suited us.