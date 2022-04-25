Leicester loanee Eppiah lauded by Brady after bagging a brace in Orient win

Josh Eppiah celebrates with Shaun McWilliams.

Jon Brady was thrilled to see Josh Eppiah grab the goals that his performances have deserved during Saturday’s excellent 4-2 victory at Leyton Orient.

The 23-year-old has started the last four games in a row having initially struggled to establish himself due to injury after joining on loan from Leicester City in January.

He was impressive against Bradford, Oldham and Harrogate but took his game to a whole new level at Brisbane Road on Saturday, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

Eppiah caused chaos with his movement and repeatedly got in behind Orient’s defence, only to be denied by Lawrence Vigouroux on three separate occasions. He would not be denied a fourth time, however, when rounding the O’s goalkeeper to score his first Town goal and make it 3-0.

And he only needed to wait another eight minutes to grab his second when finishing majestically from Sam Hoskins’ cross.

"Josh played well today and we are really happy with him,” said Brady. “We're happy with the whole team because they were fantastic to a man.

"He really deserves those goals and they were both calm finishes. I thought Vigouroux did well on a couple of occasions to deny him and you have to commend their goalkeeper because he was excellent at times and made some important saves.

"But Josh broke the line on a number of occasions and he finished well and showed composure beyond his years.”

Eppiah was taken off in the second-half as a precaution.

"It's just about looking after him,” Brady added. “The game became a complete battle and for all the way they try and play football, in the second-half they went very direct.

"We had to shore things up and tactically we made a couple of changes and tweaks to see it out. I'm keeping my fingers and toes crossed that there are no new injuries.

"Now we just have to keep going and work hard this week in training because we have Exeter next up and that's all our focus will be on.