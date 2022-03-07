Legends honoured as Cobblers celebrate 125th birthday in style at Sixfields

On the pitch Jon Brady's team did the business as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers to maintain their promotion push in Sky Bet League Two.

They did it while wearing the special sky blue and brown commemorative kit that was a replica of the kit the team wore in their very first match back in September, 1897.

There was a lot of activity before the match as the club marked a special milestone, and then at the half-time break a squad of former players were introduced to the 7,000-plus crowd, shaking the hand of chairman Kelvin Thomas on the way.

Players from various eras of the past 50 years all received great cheers from the crowd, but there was definitely an increase in volume for the likes of Graham Carr, Ian Sampson, Scott McGleish and David Buchanan.

Photographer Pete Norton was on the Sixfields pitch to capture the moment when each player emerged from the tunnel, and you can see his pictures here and read about the legends' contributions to the club's history.

Trevor Gould Gould played as a midfielder and defender for club between 1970 and 73, racking up more than 100 appearances and scoring six goals. He was also a successful manager of the club's academy before retiring a couple of years ago.

Barry Tucker Full-back Tucker enjoyed two spells as a Cobbler, from 1971-78, and then again between 1982-84. He made a massive 301 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals. Was an ever-present in the promotion-winning team of 1975/76

Steve Phillips Londoner Phillips was a star striker for the Cobblers in two spells at the County Ground, between 1975-77 and again in 1980-82. The livewire front man scored 19 goals in the 80/81 season and 42 for the club overall.

Wakeley Gage A towering central defender, Gage played for the club 252 times between 1979 and 1985, scoring 22 goals. The Northampton-born player was named the Chronicle & Echo Cobblers supporters' player of the year on three occasions!