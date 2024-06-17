Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Rosenthal joins Cobblers' board of directors

By James Heneghan
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:53 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 14:18 BST
Cobblers have appointed renowned sports broadcaster Jim Rosenthal to the club's board of directors.

A hugely respected figure across the world of sport, Rosenthal has enjoyed a long and successful broadcasting career in both TV and radio, presenting many sports including football, rugby, F1, boxing and athletics for the BBC, ITV, Channel 5, MUTV and Amazon Prime. He’s also hosted events for UEFA, and has twice been named as the Royal Television Society's Sports Presenter of the Year.

An Oxford United fan, the 76-year-old has made many trips to watch Northampton at Sixfields over the past few years but now he will do so in an official capacity.

"Jim is a long standing friend and colleague and we are delighted to welcome him to the board," said chairman Kelvin Thomas. "He has been a regular at our games over the last few years and it makes sense to welcome Jim to the club in an official capacity.

Actor Tom Rosenthal poses with his father Jim Rosenthal prior to a celebrity charity match at Sixfields in 2018. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Actor Tom Rosenthal poses with his father Jim Rosenthal prior to a celebrity charity match at Sixfields in 2018. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Actor Tom Rosenthal poses with his father Jim Rosenthal prior to a celebrity charity match at Sixfields in 2018. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"He is one of the most respected men in sport and is very, very well connected across both the sports and media industries. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we can lean on and input that we can benefit from.”

