Leeds United midfielder and former Cobblers loanee announces retirement due to injury
Former Cobblers loanee Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from football after two years out with injury.
The 32-year-old Leeds United midfielder, who played 12 games and scored three goals whilst on loan with Northampton in 2013, hasn't featured since suffering ‘irreparable damage’ to his knee in a Premier League game against Manchester City in April 2022.
"I must now accept the fact my knee suffered irreparable damage and I will not be returning to play professional football," said Dallas. "This may not be how fairytales are supposed to end and of course i’m devastated, but I must now deal with the fact that this chapter of my life is drawing to a close."