The 32-year-old Leeds United midfielder, who played 12 games and scored three goals whilst on loan with Northampton in 2013, hasn't featured since suffering ‘irreparable damage’ to his knee in a Premier League game against Manchester City in April 2022.

"I must now accept the fact my knee suffered irreparable damage and I will not be returning to play professional football," said Dallas. "This may not be how fairytales are supposed to end and of course i’m devastated, but I must now deal with the fact that this chapter of my life is drawing to a close."