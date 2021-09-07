Leaving players out of his squad are the 'worst decisions' Brady has to make

Michael Harriman enjoyed a good game at Forest Green in midweek, but did not even make the bench four days later.

Leaving players out of his matchday squad are among the 'worst decisions' Cobblers manager Jon Brady has to make.

With such a competitive squad at his disposal, and with only one injury at the moment, Brady knows he will have to leave two or three very capable players out of his 18 each week.

On Saturday, neither Michael Harriman nor Benny Ashley-Seal made the bench.

"They were hard decisions to make," admitted Brady. "Someone like Michael Harriman does brilliantly the other night but I can't get a place for him on the bench.

"There are tough choices all-round. With the group we have and the attitude we have, leaving players out of the squad are the worst decisions to make.

"We've got to make them but they are tough calls and you don't want to do that because they are all great characters."

Another man who failed to make the squad was defender Dominic Revan following his deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa.

"We spoke to the staff at Aston Villa and he just needs to get up to our speed," explained Brady. "He's not quite there yet but we'll work with him and he'll have a good week in the building with us coming up."

Brady's decisions were vindicated by his side's dominant performance and comfortable victory against Scunthorpe as they registered another clean sheet, whilst Sam Hoskins and Danny Rose both scored their first goals of the season.

Brady added: "We've been resilient at the back but we have to be careful when we attack to make sure we keep locking it off because our Achilles heel has been when we're attacking, teams have countered on us, but it seems to be better now.

"I'm really pleased for Rosey to get his goal, that's reward for all his hard work and long may it continue.