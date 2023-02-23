League Two strugglers name new manager after sacking former Cobblers boss

Hartlepool United have moved quickly to replace Keith Curle by appointing John Askey as first-team manager.

The 58-year-old, who will be assisted by Mark Goodlad, made over 500 appearances as a player before managing Shrewsbury, Port Vale, Macclesfield and York City. With Hartlepool currently just one place outside the drop zone in League Two, Askey will be charged with maintaining their EFL status over the final third of the season.

Askey said: "This is an exciting project to be involved with but everyone has to buy into that project. It is a quick turnaround but one we are relishing. We ask the fans to stick with us and back the players. We will make sure that every player is giving their all for the shirt and we look forward to seeing you all this coming Saturday.”

Following the decision to sack former Town boss Curle on Wednesday evening, chairman Raj Singh said: “We had to move very quickly to find out who was available and ready to come in immediately given the challenge ahead. I would like to welcome John and Mark to the club and wish them the best of luck in trying to retain our league status.

"A couple of people have pointed out to me that John was very popular with York fans. In fact, the majority of them would like to have him back. For me, that is always a good sign and here’s to hoping that he is just as popular and liked as much by our fans in the time ahead.”

