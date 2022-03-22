League Two promotion race: Who has a kind run-in and which team has it toughest?

Forest Green remain on course for the title but the 10 teams directly below them are separated by only 11 points. All of those teams just outside the play-off places also have games in hand. So who has a kind run-in and which side will have to do it the hard way? We examine each team's remaining fixtures here....
1. Forest Green Rovers
Fixtures: Scunthorpe (H), Mansfield (H), Hartlepool (H), Barrow (A), Oldham (H), Bristol Rovers (A), Swindon (A), Harrogate (H), Mansfield (A). Five home, four away. Average position of remaining opponents: 14th.
2. Exeter City
Fixtures: Port Vale (A), Stevenage (H), Newport (A), Carlisle (A), Colchester (H), Tranmere (A), Rochdale (H), Barrow (H), Northampton (A), Port Vale (H). Five home, five away. Average position of remaining opponents: 13th
3. Northampton Town
Fixtures: Hartlepool (H), Mansfield (A), Bradford (H), Oldham (A), Harrogate (H), Leighton Orient (A), Exeter ((H), Barrow (A). Four home, four away. Average position of remaining opponents: 15th. Cobblers have, on paper, the joint-friendliest run-in of the League Two promotion contenders.
4. Bristol Rovers
Fixtures: Carlisle (A), Bradford (H), Tranmere (A), Salford (H), Port Vale (A), Forest Green (H), Rochdale (A), Scunthorpe (H). Four home, four away. Average position of remaining opponents: 12th.