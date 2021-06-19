League Two outfit swoop for ex-Town man Ryan Watson

Ryan Watson.

Ryan Watson has signed for his boyhood club Tranmere Rovers on a two-year contract following his departure from the Cobblers

The 27-year-old midfielder, who scored nine goals in all competitions last season, could not agree a new deal at Sixfields after his contract expired at the end of last season.

After weighing up his options, Watson has opted to move closer to home and sign with League Two side Tranmere, who lost out in the play-offs last season.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon said: “We have been working extremely hard to get this deal done. Ryan attracted interest from a number of clubs, but he only wanted to play for Tranmere.

“He is from New Brighton; he is a local lad, and his family are Tranmere Rovers supporters.

“It is a brilliant that we are bringing more local lads back to the club with the quality Ryan possesses.

“He is a very talented player, and everyone can see that by just looking at his stats and he can only make us better as a team.

“He has real energy and a desire to score goals. The added bonus that Ryan is a Tranmere man made the deal a no brainer.

“At the end of the day, if I could have 11 Tranmere fans playing for this club, how good would that be? So, when the opportunity presented itself to get a boy who grew up as a Tranmere fan, with the talent he has, it is a brilliant signing.