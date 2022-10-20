Newport County will have a new man in the dug out when they visit Sixfields to take on Northampton next weekend.

After sacking James Rowberry last week, the Exiles have appointed former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 47-year-old Irishman is due to be in charge for the first time on Saturday when Newport, currently 19th in League Two, host Colchester United.

Next Saturday’s game at Sixfields will be Coughlan's first visit to Northampton since he launched a remarkable outburst as Mansfield manager in March 2020. The Stags beat Keith Curle’s 10-man Cobblers 2-1 in the final game before lockdown. You can read his post-match interview from that day here – https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/sport/football/opposition-view-it-was-rugby-not-football-stags-boss-coughlan-didnt-enjoy-win-and-attacks-northamptons-awful-style-2440633.

Graham Coughlan