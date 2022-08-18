League Two manager becomes the first in the EFL to lose his job this season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Stockdale has become the first EFL manager to lose his job this season after being sacked by Rochdale.

Dale are the only team in Sky Bet League Two without a point having started the season with four successive defeats and Stockdale, who was appointed last summer, has paid the price with his job.

A short club statement said: “Rochdale Football Club have today parted company with Robbie Stockdale and Jimmy Shan.

Robbie Stockdale

“The board would like to place on record its thanks to Robbie and Jimmy, and wish them every success in the future.”