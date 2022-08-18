League Two manager becomes the first in the EFL to lose his job this season
Dale are without a point this season and sit bottom of the League Two table
By James Heneghan
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:12 pm
Robbie Stockdale has become the first EFL manager to lose his job this season after being sacked by Rochdale.
Dale are the only team in Sky Bet League Two without a point having started the season with four successive defeats and Stockdale, who was appointed last summer, has paid the price with his job.
A short club statement said: “Rochdale Football Club have today parted company with Robbie Stockdale and Jimmy Shan.
“The board would like to place on record its thanks to Robbie and Jimmy, and wish them every success in the future.”