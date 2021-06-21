League Two line-up complete for 2021/22 campaign after dramatic play-off final

Shoot-out success ends four-year exile from the EFL

By James Heneghan
Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:47 am
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:48 am
The play-off final trophy.

The 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two line-up has been completed following a dramatic National League play-off final at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

As the game headed into stoppage-time, Hartlepool United looked well on their way back to the EFL courtesy of Luke Armstrong's first-half strike.

However, opponents Torquay United, managed by former Cobblers boss Gary Johnson, took the game toe extra-time in the most remarkable fashion as goalkeeper Lucas Covolan headed in an equaliser deep into stoppage-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Both sides had chances in the extra 30 minutes but the tie would be decided by penalties.

The first four penalties were all squandered - including by ex-Town man Billy Waters for Torquay after an unfortunate slip - before Matt Buse's sudden-death miss meant it was Hartlepool who triumphed to end their four-year exile from the EFL.

The Pools complete League Two's line-up for next season and make for another long away trip for the Cobblers, who drew 0-0 on their last visit to Victoria Park in 2016.

EFLLeague TwoHartlepool UnitedCobblersNational League