League Two line-up complete for 2021/22 campaign after dramatic play-off final
Shoot-out success ends four-year exile from the EFL
The 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two line-up has been completed following a dramatic National League play-off final at Ashton Gate on Sunday.
As the game headed into stoppage-time, Hartlepool United looked well on their way back to the EFL courtesy of Luke Armstrong's first-half strike.
However, opponents Torquay United, managed by former Cobblers boss Gary Johnson, took the game toe extra-time in the most remarkable fashion as goalkeeper Lucas Covolan headed in an equaliser deep into stoppage-time.
Both sides had chances in the extra 30 minutes but the tie would be decided by penalties.
The first four penalties were all squandered - including by ex-Town man Billy Waters for Torquay after an unfortunate slip - before Matt Buse's sudden-death miss meant it was Hartlepool who triumphed to end their four-year exile from the EFL.
The Pools complete League Two's line-up for next season and make for another long away trip for the Cobblers, who drew 0-0 on their last visit to Victoria Park in 2016.