Tranmere Rovers have parted company with manager Micky Mellon after their poor form continued with a 3-1 home defeat to Newport County.

Mellon, who was in his second spell in charge of Rovers, had seen his side slip to 14th in Sky Bet League Two following a run of just six wins since October. Cobblers are due to visit Prenton Park on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: “From both a personal and a club perspective this hasn’t been an easy decision. Micky has a special place in the hearts of Tranmere fans thanks to the back to back promotions in 2018 and 2019.

Micky Mellon

"Since he returned to the club in 2021 after a year in Scotland, we haven’t managed to achieve the success we both wanted and I reluctantly came to the conclusion that a change was needed as we start recruitment preparations for next season. I would like to thank Micky for his contribution and efforts in both managerial stints at the club.”