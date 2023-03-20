News you can trust since 1931
League Two club sack manager for second time after poor run of form

‘From both a personal and a club perspective this hasn’t been an easy decision.’

By James Heneghan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:19 GMT

Tranmere Rovers have parted company with manager Micky Mellon after their poor form continued with a 3-1 home defeat to Newport County.

Mellon, who was in his second spell in charge of Rovers, had seen his side slip to 14th in Sky Bet League Two following a run of just six wins since October. Cobblers are due to visit Prenton Park on the final day of the season.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: “From both a personal and a club perspective this hasn’t been an easy decision. Micky has a special place in the hearts of Tranmere fans thanks to the back to back promotions in 2018 and 2019.

"Since he returned to the club in 2021 after a year in Scotland, we haven’t managed to achieve the success we both wanted and I reluctantly came to the conclusion that a change was needed as we start recruitment preparations for next season. I would like to thank Micky for his contribution and efforts in both managerial stints at the club.”

Ian Dawes will step in as caretaker manager assisted by Andy Parkinson while Tranmere consider their options in preparation for the new season.

