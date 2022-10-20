League Two club appoint former Huddersfield Town boss as their new manager

Doncaster Rovers have moved quickly to replace outgoing manager Gary McSheffrey by appointing former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield.

The 42-year-old, who was sacked by Championship strugglers Huddersfield only last month, has signed a one-year rolling contract and will take immediate charge, starting with this weekend’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.

“The initial feeling is excitement,” Schofield said. “I’m really looking forward to the challenge and I appreciate the opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to work.

Danny Schofield.

“This is a new challenge and one I’m ready to give my all to in order to make it a success. I’m a Doncaster lad. I’m from the area so I know this place well. I know the supporters. I know what the ambitions of the club are. It seemed a really good fit for me and one I really think can work.”

A club statement read: “During a recruitment process driven by head of football operations James Coppinger, Doncaster-born Schofield quickly emerged as the preferred candidate.

“As the club seeks to cement a framework and culture to endure for years to come, Schofield impressed with clear plans for a style of play and development of players, as well as inspiring faith that he can guide the squad towards achieving the goals for the current campaign.”

Coppinger added: “It was important for the club to act swiftly and get the right man and we’re delighted with his appointment. Sixty per cent of our squad are 18 to 23 which is what we call a development phase. It’s an important phase.

