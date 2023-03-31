League Two agent fees revealed - how much did Cobblers spend between 2022 and 2023?

The Cobblers were busy both last summer and in January, but they are a long way short of the biggest spenders with regards to intermediary and agents’ fees paid by League Two clubs. The FA published transactions and payments for all intermediary fees earlier today, as they do every year in line with FIFA’s regulations. In total, League Two clubs spent £1,671,168, up from £1,285,606 12 months ago. League One clubs forked out over £5million compared to £36million for the Championship. Here are the full figures...