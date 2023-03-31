News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Cobblers were busy last summer
League Two agent fees revealed - how much did Cobblers spend between 2022 and 2023?

League Two clubs spent more than £1.5million on agent fees between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, FA figures have revealed.

By James Heneghan
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 18:04 BST

The Cobblers were busy both last summer and in January, but they are a long way short of the biggest spenders with regards to intermediary and agents’ fees paid by League Two clubs. The FA published transactions and payments for all intermediary fees earlier today, as they do every year in line with FIFA’s regulations. In total, League Two clubs spent £1,671,168, up from £1,285,606 12 months ago. League One clubs forked out over £5million compared to £36million for the Championship. Here are the full figures...

Money spent on agent fees: £236,944. Last season's National League winners spent nearly double than any other League Two team.

1. Stockport County

Money spent on agent fees: £236,944. Last season's National League winners spent nearly double than any other League Two team. Photo: Jan Kruger

£121,378

2. Salford City

£121,378 Photo: Jan Kruger

£116,902

3. Mansfield Town

£116,902 Photo: Lewis Storey

£114,445

4. Crawley Town

£114,445 Photo: Pete Norton

